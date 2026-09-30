Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man arrested after drive across Wyoming golf course leads to police pursuit

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Wyoming arrested a Colorado man on Monday after he allegedly went driving through a local golf course, then led officers on a "slow-speed pursuit."

The Cheyenne Police Department says officers were called to the Cheyenne Country Club at 800 Stinner Road around 5 p.m. after someone reported a truck driving across the course. When they arrived, the officers discovered a GMC Sierra had driven through the fence and left the course.

wy-golf-course-driver-2-cheyenne-pd.jpg
Cheyenne Police Department

They say they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, 48-year-old Lakewood resident Gust Martinez, refused to stop. Instead, Cheyenne police say he led them on a slow pursuit down Randall Avenue.

Martinez allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road at times and ran red lights as the officers followed him. He eventually stopped at the intersection of W. 25th Street and Pioneer Avenue. Officers say he tried to resist as they took him into custody.

wy-golf-course-driver-3-cheyenne-pd.jpg
Cheyenne Police Department

When police searched the Sierra, they found a rifle with a modified stock. CPD says Martinez is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms.

Officers booked him into the Laramie County Jail. He is facing multiple charges, including:

wyoming-golf-course-arrest.png
Cheyenne Police Department

• Felony destruction of property
• Fleeing/eluding
• Reckless endangering
• Felon in possession of a firearm
• Failure to maintain lane
• Failure to stop at a stop sign
• Failure to stop at a red light
• Driving the wrong direction on a one-way street
• No vehicle registration
• Interference with a peace officer

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue