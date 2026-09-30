Colorado man arrested after drive across Wyoming golf course leads to police pursuit

Police in Wyoming arrested a Colorado man on Monday after he allegedly went driving through a local golf course, then led officers on a "slow-speed pursuit."

The Cheyenne Police Department says officers were called to the Cheyenne Country Club at 800 Stinner Road around 5 p.m. after someone reported a truck driving across the course. When they arrived, the officers discovered a GMC Sierra had driven through the fence and left the course.

Cheyenne Police Department

They say they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, 48-year-old Lakewood resident Gust Martinez, refused to stop. Instead, Cheyenne police say he led them on a slow pursuit down Randall Avenue.

Martinez allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road at times and ran red lights as the officers followed him. He eventually stopped at the intersection of W. 25th Street and Pioneer Avenue. Officers say he tried to resist as they took him into custody.

Cheyenne Police Department

When police searched the Sierra, they found a rifle with a modified stock. CPD says Martinez is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms.

Officers booked him into the Laramie County Jail. He is facing multiple charges, including:

Cheyenne Police Department

• Felony destruction of property

• Fleeing/eluding

• Reckless endangering

• Felon in possession of a firearm

• Failure to maintain lane

• Failure to stop at a stop sign

• Failure to stop at a red light

• Driving the wrong direction on a one-way street

• No vehicle registration

• Interference with a peace officer