Man arrested, accused of murdering 22-year-old woman in Greeley

A 22-year-old woman was kidnapped and killed in Greeley Friday night and law enforcement officials say they've arrested the person they think is responsible.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, Greeley Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition, 1990 59th Avenue. The store appeared to have been broken into and an employee, a 22-year-old woman, who was supposed to close the business was missing, according to Greeley Police.

Officers arrived at the store and found the store in disarray and what appeared to be a large amount of blood. The employee's vehicle was also missing.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the victim's vehicle was located near 71st Avenue and 20th Street. She was found deceased in the back of the vehicle.

A suspect, identified by police as Marcos Vallejos, 24, and was found, arrested and booked into Weld County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree and sexual assault.