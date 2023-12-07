Colorado man arrested, accused in 11 burglaries last month
Police in Denver have arrested a man accused in nearly a dozen burglaries last month. Kyle Arienta is suspected of burglaries in the Crestmoor Park and Hilltop neighborhoods.
Investigators believe Arienta, 40, is responsible for the burglaries between Nov. 3 and Nov. 22. He was arrested Dec. 6 with the assistance of Cherry Hills police.
Arienta remains in custody for investigation of 11 counts of second-degree burglary.
