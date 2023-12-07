Colorado man arrested, accused in 11 burglaries last month

Police in Denver have arrested a man accused in nearly a dozen burglaries last month. Kyle Arienta is suspected of burglaries in the Crestmoor Park and Hilltop neighborhoods.

Kyle Arienta CBS

Investigators believe Arienta, 40, is responsible for the burglaries between Nov. 3 and Nov. 22. He was arrested Dec. 6 with the assistance of Cherry Hills police.

The man suspected of burglarizing homes near Crestmoor Park around Thanksgiving. CBS

Arienta remains in custody for investigation of 11 counts of second-degree burglary.