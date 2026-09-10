Colorado crews conduct maintenance on I-270, Highway 36 bridge above I-25

Phase 1 of the bridge preventative maintenance on the I-270 and Highway 36 bridge above I-25 is complete. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation is going to start Phase 2 on Thursday night.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin Phase 2 of preventive maintenance on the I-270 and Highway 36 bridge. CBS

CDOT said that as the project moves into Phase 2, the traffic pattern will shift. The existing right lane closure on eastbound US 36 will move to the left lane as drivers approach the interchange. Additionally, crews will implement a new right lane closure on eastbound I-270 between I-25 and Washington Street.

The changes come from the bridge preventative maintenance project. These improvements include strengthening the subgrade beneath the existing roadway and bridge embankments, helping prevent settlement and soil-related issues for years to come. These upgrades will help prevent hydroplaning when heavy rain is expected. The agency says that while the project is underway, the roads will be narrower, so drivers need to be extra careful.

CDOT begins Phase 2 of bridge preventative maintenance on I-270 and the Highway 36 bridge above I-25. CBS

"Drive with extreme caution as you travel through the work zone, especially on this project," said Maddie Garbalagtys, spokesperson for CDOT. "Lanes will be narrowed, and crews with heavy equipment will be working in the area. It is not always the easiest to be in traffic or be behind other vehicles driving more slowly through a work zone, but it really is for the safety of motorists on the road and safety for the crews."

While the project is underway, here are the hours that will impact traffic. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

The I-270 and Highway 36 bridge preventative maintenance project. CDOT

CDOT says this project will cost a little over $5 million. CDOT will provide CBS Colorado with updates on where the funds are coming from and the duration of the bridge once the project is completed.

The roadwork is expected to be completed in early November.