Northern Colorado magistrate issues PR bond to fugitive already wanted for child sex crimes

A Northern Colorado district attorney is accusing a magistrate of putting local children and others at risk after she released a fugitive on a personal recognizance bond. The fugitive was wanted for creating and possessing child sexual abuse material out of Wyoming.

John Smallbone of Converse County, Wyoming, was originally arrested on 72 counts related to creating and possessing child sexual abuse material. According to prosecutors, he posted a $250,000 bond in Wyoming but failed to appear for his next court hearing, forfeiting the bond and becoming a fugitive.

John Smallbone Larimer County

After authorities located Smallbone in Larimer County, he was arrested on the Wyoming warrant while awaiting extradition.

"There is almost no one more clearly deserving of a high bond than someone that has fled another state on child sexual assault charges," said Gordon McLaughlin, Larimer County district attorney.

McLaughlin's office asked that Smallbone be held on an additional $250,000 cash-only bond. Instead, Magistrate Heather Siegel granted him a personal recognizance bond, allowing him to be released without posting cash. A "PR bond" only requires a commitment from the suspect to appear at their next court appearance instead of requiring a cash contribution as well.

"(Smallbone's charges and previous failure to appear) made this person an incredible danger," McLaughlin said.

Bond hearings are intended to determine whether a defendant poses a danger to the community or is likely to return to court. McLaughlin argued Smallbone's history left little doubt about either issue.

"We know they're a flight risk. There's no argument about whether this person's a risk to return or not. They've already established that they don't want to go return and face those allegations in that originating jurisdiction," McLaughlin said.

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McLaughlin said he was surprised by the magistrate's ruling. He recalled Siegel saying she did not have enough information about the underlying Wyoming case to justify the bond prosecutors requested.

After his release in Colorado, Smallbone again failed to appear for court.

CBS Colorado contacted the magistrate's office seeking an explanation for the decision and was referred to a state judicial spokesperson, who said, "The judicial code of conduct prohibits judges and magistrates from speaking publicly or with the media about their own pending or impending cases."

On Wednesday morning authorities arrested Smallbone again, this time in California.

"Our hope is that the authorities in California take it more seriously than the magistrate here in Larimer County took it," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said he believes Colorado's broader approach to bond reform has gone too far in some cases.

"I think the problem in Colorado is that instead of just making sure we are creating a more equitable system on a whole and treating those first-time offenders more fairly out of custody, we have just downshifted bonds on absolutely everyone, including the most dangerous and violent people," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin's office has previously faced some public criticism over bond requests and plea agreements. He said he continues to support rehabilitation and alternatives to incarceration for some first-time offenders who can safely remain in the community. However, he said someone accused of child sexual abuse offenses who has already fled prosecution presents a fundamentally different situation.

McLaughlin said the magistrate was only two weeks into her position at the time she issued the personal recognizance bond.