Colorado Lt. Gov. Primavera issues disaster declaration for avian flu in Weld County

Colorado Lt. Gov. Primavera, as acting governor while Gov. Jared Polis is in Washington DC to attend the Colorado River negotiation meeting, issued a verbal disaster declaration for avian flu in Weld County.

According to the Colorado Governor's Office, the outbreak is of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The disaster declaration enables state agencies to properly coordinate for mitigation of disease spread, response, consequence management and recovery efforts.

The declaration was made in coordination with Gov. Polis, according to the governor's office.