Colorado Lt. Gov. Primavera issues disaster declaration for avian flu in Weld County

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Lt. Gov. Primavera, as acting governor while Gov. Jared Polis is in Washington DC to attend the Colorado River negotiation meeting, issued a verbal disaster declaration for avian flu in Weld County.

According to the Colorado Governor's Office, the outbreak is of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The disaster declaration enables state agencies to properly coordinate for mitigation of disease spread, response, consequence management and recovery efforts. 

The declaration was made in coordination with Gov. Polis, according to the governor's office. 

