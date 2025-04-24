Watch CBS News
Colorado lawmakers unanimously approve resolution for Holocaust Day of Remembrance

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

State lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution for the Colorado Holocaust Day of Remembrance on Wednesday. The day commemorates the lives of six million Jewish people murdered between 1933 and 1945. 

Senator Dafna Michaelson Jenet discussed her trip to Treblinka and Auschwitz when she was 17 years old. Treblinka is considered to be the second-deadliest extermination camp to be built and operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II. Auschwitz was the largest of the German Nazi concentration camps and extermination centers. 

"It became such a part of me, I couldn't help but feel like I had been there. I had been in that camp," said Jenet. 

Members of the Jewish community and a Holocaust survivor attended the event at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday. 

