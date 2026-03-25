Colorado lawmakers propose bill to help investigate, prosecute retail theft

Colorado lawmakers are getting involved in the effort to curb shoplifting. HB 26-1138 would create the retail theft prevention advisory board in the Colorado Attorney General's Office. That bill passed the House Judiciary Committee on a vote of 9-2 and heads next to the Appropriations Committee.

State Rep. Dan Woog, a Republican representing Boulder and Weld counties, said in 2024, Colorado lost $28 million in sales tax revenue when more than $1 billion in retail products were stolen. He said it's a growing problem hurting stores and shoppers.

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"So many people have gone into stores and seen so many products they can't get; they need an employee to unlock the door and grab those items, so it's a major issue. I don't know if people understand that when the stores lose so much money, the costs are going to increase for consumers," said Woog.

Woog is proposing the bill with State Rep. Cecelia Espenoza, a Democrat representing Denver, that would also create a retail theft prevention grant program to investigate and prosecute felony retail thefts and gift card fraud. He said retailers are supporting the measure.