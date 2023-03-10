Colorado lawmakers pass bill to make pointing lasers at planes a felony at state level

The House has passed a bill that makes pointing lasers at planes a felony at the state level. The bill is now headed for Gov. Polis' desk.

Supporters of the bill hope that it will allow local enforcement to do more than just confiscate items.

"There's nothing law enforcement can do about it right now except confiscate the lasers," said Sen. Joann Ginal, a Democrat representing District 14, Larimer County.

CBS News Colorado reported on the bill back in February when the Colorado Pilots Association and more than 400 aviation businesses, called on state lawmakers to crack down on people who shine lasers into cockpits, warning it could cause a crash.

"It's not a prank, it's not a joke. These lasers, once they hit the plexiglass of the cockpit, it's essentially lights exploding in that cockpit and the intensity of the laser, you have a serious chance of incapacitating the pilot with temporary or permanent eye damage," said Kelly Sloan with the Colorado Aviation Business Association.

In 2021, there were 260 reports of someone shining a laser at an aircraft in Colorado. Last year, the number jumped to more than 300.

The bill would make laser pointing a Class 6 Felony as defendants could see hefty fines and possible jail time for the offense.