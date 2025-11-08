Colorado lawmakers ask FAA to approve plan to pay Denver air traffic controllers

The ongoing shutdown means that air traffic controllers at Denver International Airport have been working without pay, with many taking second jobs to try to make ends meet. Now, Colorado lawmakers are pushing for the Federal Aviation Administration to approve the airport's emergency waiver that would allow its air traffic controllers to be paid during the shutdown.

The shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history, and it's taking a toll on the aviation industry. Recently, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the FAA would reduce 10% of flights for 40 airports, including Denver.

In response, a Colorado congressional delegation submitted a proposal on Wednesday to use airport funds to pay air traffic controllers during the shutdown in order to protect public safety. They also asked the FAA to ensure that they're not penalized for helping and that the air traffic controllers will be fully repaid when the shutdown ends.

"Thousands of ATCs nationwide work long hours daily, experience fatigue, and overcome chronic staffing shortfalls in order to maintain the highest levels of reliability and safety of the National Airspace System," wrote the Colorado lawmakers. "[Denver] has provided a commonsense proposal that provides a temporary lifeline to the very people ensuring the safety of our skies. Given the urgency of this situation, which now directly affects airports across the country, we urge your immediate approval of this request."

The delegation, which includes Sen. John Hickenlooper and Sen. Michael Bennet, along with First Congressional District Rep. Diana DeGette, Second Congressional District Rep. Joe Neguse, Sixth Congressional District Rep. Jason Crow, and Seventh Congressional District Rep. Brittany Pettersen, submitted a letter to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford asking him to immediately approve the emergency waiver.

In the letter, they say the proposal will be a "temporary lifeline to the very people ensuring the safety of our skies."

They pleaded that the FAA immediately approve the request: "Given the urgency of this situation, which now directly affects airports in across the country, we urge your immediate approval of this request and also ask for your firm commitment that the FAA will work with DEN – and any other airport sponsor that takes this necessary action—to ensure a full and prompt reimbursement for these costs upon the enactment of a continuing resolution or appropriations bill. These local partners should not be penalized for stepping up to protect federal operations and crucial public safety during this lapse in federal funding."