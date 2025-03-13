Colorado lawmakers debate bill to eliminate credit card swipe fees on tips, sales tax

Colorado lawmakers debate bill to get rid of credit card swipe fees on tips, sales tax

Lawmakers in Colorado are debating a bill that would eliminate credit card swipe fees on tips and sales tax. Supporters of the bill claim people in Colorado paid $2 billion in credit card swipe fees last year.

They claim small businesses are hit especially hard by these fees and have to pass the cost along to customers. The CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association said the bill would save small businesses tens of thousands of dollars a year.

"Ultimately, this bill is about fairness, affordability and bringing down costs for Colorado families. It's also about reigning in corporate greed," said Sen. Lindsey Daugherty, a Democrat representing the 24th district, which includes portions of Adams and Jefferson counties.

The bill moves to a state House committee on Thursday.