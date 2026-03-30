New Colorado law ensures social media companies will be fined if judicial warrants are ignored

Three years of heart wrenching testimony has finally paid off for some Colorado parents.

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law Monday that ensures some accountability from social media and online dating sites.

The new law gives the companies eight hours to confirm receipt of a judicial warrant and 72 hours to comply with it. They would also have to keep a hotline staffed for law enforcement around the clock.

Matt Riviere CBS

Matt Riviere is among the parents who fought for the law. Both of his sons died from counterfeit pills they bought online.

"This is just the first step... more to be done to protect kids and families onlline... and I'm looking forward to staying in the fight with the affected families I work with."

The bill was sponsored by state representatives Andy Boesenecker and Jarvis Caldwell and state senators Lisa Frizell and Dylan Roberts.

Companies that violate it would face penalties of up to $250,000.

Another bill this year would require social media companies to contact law enforcement when a user posts threats. It was brought in response to the Evergreen High school shooting.