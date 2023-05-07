Jefferson County Sheriff deputies search for suspects after overnight bar shooting

Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspects connected to an overnight shooting at a bar in Arvada.

Authorities say, around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies received a report of shots fired outside of Pour Decisions, located on 6050 W. 55th Place.

According to witnesses, a fight broke out inside the bar and escalated outside of the venue. Afterward, more than 20 gunshots were heard among the large crowd.

Investigators say, one gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A full investigation is underway to identify those involved, including suspects and other possible victims.

Anyone who was at the bar or witnessed the incident around the area of 55th and Harlan is encouraged to call JeffCo Sheriff's tip line at 303-271-5612 or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.