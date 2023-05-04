It's crunch time at the Colorado State Capitol

There are five days left in the state legislative session and several big bills still hang in the balance, including the Democrats' property tax relief bill.

It is expected to be debated on the Senate floor Wednesday night and there are lots of amendments drafted.

The bill lowers taxes for residential and commercial properties and uses refunds from the Taxpayer Bill of Rights to backfill lost revenue to the local government.

If it passes, it will go to voters for approval in November. Given the controversy around it, it is all but certain to generate hours of heated debate. If it makes it out of the Senate, It still needs to pass the House.

Another controversial bill pending in the Senate would make kids 12 and under immune from criminal prosecution in most cases.

There are also some contentious measures left in the house, including a bill requiring serial numbers on so-called ghost guns and a bill pushed by Gov. Jared Polis that takes away local control in some land use decisions in an effort to increase affordable housing.

The session ends next Monday.