Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado interstate closed for fatal crash between car and semi

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Northbound Interstate 25 was closed Saturday morning near the Crossroads Boulevard interchange between Loveland and Fort Collins after a car and semi became entangled. 

A tractor-trailer and Toyota RAV4 collided immediately south of the interchange, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The RAV4 went under the semi. 

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This crash, per CSP, occurred as troopers were investigating an earlier crash in the northbound lanes. 

The semi driver was uninjured.

i25-crossroads-frame-725.png
Northbound traffic on Interstate 25 is diverted onto the ramp at Crossroads Boulevard Saturday morning as the Colorado State Patrol investigates a fatal collision between a tractor-trailer and car.  Colorado Department of Transportation

The northbound lanes were closed just after 8:25 a.m. CSP expects its investigation into the accident will take some time due to the fatality. 

Northbound traffic is being diverted from the highway. A CSP spokesperson suggested drivers avoid the area until further notice.   

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor at CBS Colorado in Denver with more than 30 years of journalism experience in digital, television and print media.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.