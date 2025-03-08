Colorado interstate closed for fatal crash between car and semi

Northbound Interstate 25 was closed Saturday morning near the Crossroads Boulevard interchange between Loveland and Fort Collins after a car and semi became entangled.

A tractor-trailer and Toyota RAV4 collided immediately south of the interchange, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The RAV4 went under the semi.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash, per CSP, occurred as troopers were investigating an earlier crash in the northbound lanes.

The semi driver was uninjured.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 25 is diverted onto the ramp at Crossroads Boulevard Saturday morning as the Colorado State Patrol investigates a fatal collision between a tractor-trailer and car. Colorado Department of Transportation

The northbound lanes were closed just after 8:25 a.m. CSP expects its investigation into the accident will take some time due to the fatality.

Northbound traffic is being diverted from the highway. A CSP spokesperson suggested drivers avoid the area until further notice.