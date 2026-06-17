Colorado in great need of more foster families who are racial diverse, live in rural areas

At any given time in Colorado, there are about 3,600 children living in foster care. As the state moves away from residential care facilities, it's more important than ever to have certified foster care families. Every year, during Foster Care Awareness Month, the Colorado Department of Human Services honors several foster care parents for their dedication and hard work. Sandra & Jeff were among this year's honorees. The couple has been foster parents for four years.

"I think that's been one of our biggest joys is seeing these kid graduate high school when many of them didn't think it would happen," Sandra explained.

"We let the kids know we're not here to replace their parents. They still want to have that relationship with their bio family, and we want to support that, so when we really assure that to them they kind of open up," Jeff said.

Sandra & Jeff have been foster parents for four years. CBS

Making that kind of connection can change a child's trajectory in life. Sandra speaks Spanish which also can create connection.

"Being able to communicate in your first language is a big deal especially in a circumstance where you're going into a strangers' home," Sandra said.

"Being able to have some of those cultural markers and some of those things that they can say, 'Oh, I see myself in you. You understand me. I can speak to you in a language that I've been spoken to and being speaking since I was born,'" said Nicole Drake, Permanency Manger for the Colorado Department of Human Services.

While being bilingual is a benefit, it's not a requirement. Anyone with a big heart and a safe home can get certified.

"What these kids need most, anybody can offer in that they need structure, they need stability, they need patience, and they also need someone who again has that additional ability or desire to be able to stick through some of the situations that are touch," Drake added.

"At the end of the day, we want to see families be successful," Sandra said.

Parenting someone else's kids is not an easy job, but Sandra and Jeff are meeting the challenge every single day.

"As hard as it may be, it's so rewarding in the end when you see these kids succeed," Jeff added.

LINK: Wednesday's Child on CBS Colorado

For more information about becoming a foster parent go to CO4Kids.org. Foster parents, kinship and adoptive families can get help through the Family Support Services offered by Raise the Future. For more information about those services call (303) 755-4756 or (800) 451-5246 or go to the Raise the Future website.