Colorado immigration advocates react to government app changes that allow for self deportation

In the two months since the Trump Administration took office, immigration advocates in the Denver metro area say migrant families continue to remain on guard about their status and future in the U.S.

"I think folks are still vigilant and folks are still seeing ICE activity," said Raquel Lane-Arellano, Communications Manager for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. "I think mostly folks are preparing in the event that this administration chooses to rip them from their home and their families."

This week, however, the federal government announced a new tool they hope will help the Department of Homeland Security and ICE in tackling illegal immigration.

Anyone with the old CBP One app installed on their device will now be redirected to the self deportation app. CBS

It's called CBP Home, which is a mobile app that will now give migrants the option to self deport. The application is a rebrand of the former CBP One app, which immigrants could use to request asylum by securing an appointment with a judge in the U.S.

"We are giving them that opportunity to do that and we will help facilitate that," said Kristi Noem, United States Secretary of Homeland Security. "And if they don't, and they end up coming into our enforcement opportunities that we have in front of us, they may never get the chance to come back."

The app takes the user through an "intent to depart" page and asks for a photo. It also asks for other biographical information, as well as whether or not the user has enough money to depart.

A statement from Homeland Security's announcement of the app states this new app will restore the integrity of the country's immigration system and save taxpayer dollars to focus on dangerous criminals who've entered the country illegally.

However, immigration advocates like Lane-Arellano are not on board with the idea.

"It's kind of ridiculous to be frank. It's insulting, I can't understand why anyone would go through the app," said Lane-Arellano.

She also expressed concerns about privacy, especially since some immigrants who have already entered the U.S. may have already shared their photo and other personal details through the CBP One app, and it is unclear how much that information will be used to track down migrants.

"I would recommend folks reach out to an attorney and get more clarity. This app is trying to get more information out of folks and there is always a risk sharing information with the U.S. government.

CBS Colorado reached out to DHS and those involved with the CBP Home app, what will happen with any data that has been previously shared on the former application and what would happen if a person chooses to self-deport but does not have the financial means to do so.

A spokesperson shared multiple articles on CBP Home for reference, none of which addressed either question about these concerns.