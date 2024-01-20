Colorado hit-and-run driver crashes into car while fleeing, sending that car into RTD bus, police say

A driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run near Denver allegedly hit another car while fleeing, sending that car into an RTD bus, Aurora police say.

The crashes were reported on South Parker Road just east of Interstate 225 around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Every victim and the suspect were expected to survive but were left with varying degrees of injuries.

Cars and an RTD bus are towed from the scene of a double hit-and-run crash on Parker Road near Interstate 225 on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. CBS

The driver of the first vehicle struck was not taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle that was pushed into the bus was taken to the hospital in critical condition, several passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Parker Road is closed in the area for the time being and police are asking drivers to avoid the area until it reopens.