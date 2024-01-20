Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado hit-and-run driver crashes into car while fleeing, sending that car into RTD bus, police say

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Police: hit-and-run driver hits car while fleeing, sending that car into bus
Police: hit-and-run driver hits car while fleeing, sending that car into bus 00:43

A driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run near Denver allegedly hit another car while fleeing, sending that car into an RTD bus, Aurora police say.

The crashes were reported on South Parker Road just east of Interstate 225 around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Every victim and the suspect were expected to survive but were left with varying degrees of injuries.

car-accident-danni-phone-video-frame-17420.jpg
Cars and an RTD bus are towed from the scene of a double hit-and-run crash on Parker Road near Interstate 225 on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. CBS

The driver of the first vehicle struck was not taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle that was pushed into the bus was taken to the hospital in critical condition, several passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Parker Road is closed in the area for the time being and police are asking drivers to avoid the area until it reopens.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been in Denver since 2022. He plays drums and has a gray tabby cat named Sox. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 5:02 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.