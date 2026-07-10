Colorado Highway getting bicycle bypass bridge

The first of two closures happened on Colorado Highway 119 as crews install a new bicycle bypass bridge. The upgrade is part of the Safety Mobility and Bikeway Improvements Project in Boulder County.

CBS

The bike-overpass bridge is being installed at the intersection of 63rd Street and Highway 119. The highway is expected to see a 25-percent increase in drivers by 2040. The goal of this project is to make the highway safer for everyone. It was fast tracked after the death of Magnus White, a teen cyclist who was hit and killed in that area two years ago.

"Obviously, we've lost a couple of pretty wonderful young people out there," one cyclist told CBS News Colorado. "I've been here over 40 years so it used to be a lot more accessible."

The highway did reopen Friday afternoon, but another closure is planned for Friday, July 17, 2026 from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.