Colorado high school's buffalo team logo called into question by National Hockey League

The logo being used by a high school in Aurora is now being called into question. That's because Smoky Hill High School is using a logo similar to a retro logo used by the Buffalo Sabres NHL team in upstate New York. Smoky Hill High School has used the logo since at least 2001.

CBS

In a letter to the community Cherry Creek School District said, "The National Hockey League (NHL) contacted the district regarding the high school's continued use of the Smoky Hill Buffalo logo. Smoky Hill's current buffalo logo is similar to a Buffalo Sabres team logo, which is trademarked by the NHL."

So, for the time being, the district won't print anything with the buffalo head logo, but says existing materials can be used.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the NHL said, "We have been in ongoing conversations with the school district regarding how Smoky Hill High School might continue using the Buffalo Sabres' trademarked bison head logo. We remain committed to working with the school."

Chris Jennings, a professor and chair of the Department of Journalism and media Poduction at Metro State University Denver, told CBS Colorado this situation is not unheard of.

"They do have to take legal action, in order to protect it, in order to be able to use it if they want to do throwback jerseys. You know, they're going to have to do that. But, you know, the tactic that they did was more severe," Jennings said.

The district says it was first contacted by the NHL about the logo in 2019, but the COVID pandemic disrupted talks. CCSD says it was contacted again in 2026, and is now working with the NHL to do a royalty-free agreement but haven't agreed to one yet.

Cherry Creek School District says, if it does need to change the logo, it will include the Smoky Hill community in that process.

Jennings says, in situations like this, the two parties usually come to an agreement, but this should be a lesson. When it comes to using copyrighted material, no matter how much you change it, it still could be considered copyright infringement.

"If you see it somewhere else and it draws inspiration, reach out to the owner first," Jennings said.