Colorado high school football coach recognized by Denver Broncos, NFL after historic title run

For years, Dakota Ridge chased high school football glory. This season, the football program finally captured it, and it was due, in part, to the leadership of their second-year head coach.

Head coach Jeremiah Behrendsen and the Dakota Ridge Eagles football team made history this season by winning the first 4A state football championship in school history. The success of the student-athletes has led to recognition of their head coach by the Denver Broncos and the NFL.

Head coach Jeremiah Behrendsen CBS

Behrendsen credits the title to a team built on belief, discipline and an unshakable culture. That culture was tested early. During Behrendsen's first year as head coach, a former Dakota Ridge player died in an accident. Later in that season, the team experienced more loss when the team defensive coordinator's wife died.

Players say the championship helped bring healing.

"Our defensive coordinator, who lost his wife last year, would be the first to say, 'Man, I needed this,'" Behrendsen told CBS Colorado.

That love and support continue to bind the team together.

In December, the Eagles were recognized at the Denver Broncos game against the Green Bay Packers. Now, Behrendsen is receiving national recognition, named the Broncos' nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

The award honors coaches who exemplify character, integrity, leadership, community involvement, commitment to player safety and on-field success. These are the same traits that defined Shula's career, the Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach.

"To know guys are doing this at a high level but still caring about character, it's incredibly humbling," Behrendsen said.

For Behrendsen, it all comes back to family. He credits his wife for her support and cherishes sharing the season with his son, Kellen Behrendsen, the Eagles quarterback.

A championship season already made history. This honor, the high school coach says, represents the impact beyond the field.

One winner will be selected from each NFL conference, the AFC and the NFC. The two winners will be announced the week before the 2026 Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl LX.

Both winners will be invited to attend the 2026 Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area and will be honored throughout Super Bowl week.

The two conference winners will each receive a $15,000 grant for their high school football programs and a $10,000 cash award. The remaining 30 nominees will each receive a $1,000 cash award.

The winners will also be recognized at NFL Honors on Feb. 5 in San Francisco.