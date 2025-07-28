Colorado high school basketball rivals now helping each other make it in college

Friendly battles are commonplace for Cole Scherer and Andrew Crawford. Under the tutelage of Jordan Jhabvala and Inc. Basketball, two of the best former high school basketball players in the state are making each other better.

"Every day we're in here together, it's iron sharpens iron," Crawford said. "We're both highly elite players in Colorado, so we might as well get in here and sharpen each other."

"I've known Drew my whole life, and we've always gone against each other, helping each other get better," Scherer recalled. "So I think it is like iron sharpening iron."

But there was a time when these battles weren't so friendly. The two have been playing against each other for years and early on developed quite a rivalry.

"It was always a rivalry because of where they grew up, down the street from each other, similar and competitive AAU programs," Jhabvala said. "I think there was always a mutual respect, but I don't know if they were good friends."

"They say it's a rivalry, but I think they (Crawford and Jhabvala) only beat us one time in all of our years," Scherer bragged. "I've always played against him, and in high school, we played against him and then ultimately, his senior year, my junior year, we played against each other in the high school championship game."

That state championship game was won by Scherer and his Valor Christian Eagles.

"He gave me some hard times for sure," remembered Crawford. "Now that's settled down, and he knows that we're striving for the same thing now."

"I couldn't be more excited for one that won and heartbroken for the one that didn't," Jhabvala said. "The only consolation was that Drew had won two (titles) of them before."

And a week after that title game, Jhabvala took the rivalry one step further. He suggested that Scherer and Crawford continue going at it one-on-one.

"I think it was like, six days after the state title game, there was some barking and trash talking going back and forth, and I thought I had made a big mistake," Jhabvala said. "That first one, we went to dinner after and calmed things a bit. That's when their relationship took off."

And these workouts, best on best, are benefiting both. Crawford ultimately became a top 100 recruit. The skilled 6-7 combo guard is set to embark on his redshirt freshman season in Boulder, where Scherer will keep a close eye on his good friend.

"I'll follow up with him," Scherer said. "I'll be supporting him, and I'm sure he'll do the same."

Scherer finished his high school career as a 2-thousand point scorer, passing Chauncey Billups in the process. While the big schools didn't quite come calling, Crawford says Eastern Washington has a diamond in the rough.

"I say this time and time again, Colorado is a fly-over state when it comes to basketball," Crawford exclaimed. "I think a lot of our talented guys go unnoticed. He was one of those guys for a while, but I'm glad Eastern Washington gave him that opportunity because I think he can be a really good player at the next level."

"It's gonna be scary to see what they can do," Jhabvala said. "I think the sky is the limit for both of them. I'm excited. I want to grab a bag of popcorn, sit courtside, and watch this thing unfold."