Winds fuel high fire danger in Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

First Alert Weather Day: High fire danger with warm and windy conditions
First Alert Weather Day: High fire danger with warm and windy conditions 03:17

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Monday for high fire danger from the Denver metro area out over Colorado's Eastern Plains and for portions of the mountains and Western Slope.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s along the urban corridor with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Parts of the state are under a Red Flag Warning through 9 p.m.

Statewide the heat will be on high as well! Western Slope areas will be in the mid 90s with 80s and 70s in the mountains. The Eastern Plains are looking at 90s and low 100s.

In addition to all of that, the Front Range and northern I-25 corridor has an Air Quality Alert through 4 p.m. for high ozone. 

We get some relief from the heat Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs dropping into the 70s. 

First published on June 17, 2024 / 12:23 PM MDT

