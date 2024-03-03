Watch CBS News
Despite mostly warm weather, Colorado still experiencing heavy snow, impacting some travel

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Tracking Snow Across The High Country, Sunny Across The Front Range
Tracking Snow Across The High Country, Sunny Across The Front Range 03:10

By CBS News Colorado Meteorologist Joseph Ruch

As an active end to Colorado's weekend weather continues, we're dealing with fire weather in the southeastern corner of the state and heavy snow to the northwest.

Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple) will remain in effect until Monday morning. A general 1 to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 70 MPH will create very dangerous travel conditions. It's best to avoid Interstate 70 until Monday afternoon. A band of snow pushed towards Interstate 25 and the Eastern Plains overnight bringing very light accumulations. We should stay dry for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures are a bit cooler compared to the past few days, with highs in the 50s and 60s for most, and a few 70s across the Eastern Plains. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 9:13 AM MST

