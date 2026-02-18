Colorado Heart Gallery featuring youth eligible for adoption for 20 years

For 20-years, the Colorado Heart Gallery has been giving us a glimpse of the children and teens who dream of finding a permanent, loving family. The Heart Gallery is a display of professionally taken photos of the children and youth who are living in foster care but are eligible for adoption.

"Spreading awareness is one of the most helpful things in reaching the community," said Cailin Nava, the Colorado Heart Gallery Recruitment Coordinator for Raise the Future.

CBS

There is a 10X10 mobile display, a Heart Gallery website, and two permanent exhibits. The mobile display can be set up at any business, organization, or location.

"Spaces we are looking for are family-oriented, safe spaces for our youth, LGBTQIA+ affirming spaces, and then any spaces that might have people who are interested in adoption," Nava explained.

The permanent exhibits are located at Southwest Plaza in Littleton and Park Meadows Shopping Center. They feature pictures of families who have already adopted children out of foster care with information about that process.

"As long as we can find one caring adult for these youth getting it out anywhere in the community is so helpful for us," Nava said.

LINK: Colorado Heart Gallery

The Colorado Heart Gallery was started in 2005 as a collaboration between Raise the Future, the Colorado Department of Human Services, and county agencies across the state.

"It really gives an opportunity for our kids to be featured in a way that shows their whole self and not just their challenges," said Toilynn Edwards, Placement Resources Administrator, Colorado Division of Child Welfare.

1,007 young people have been photographed for the Colorado Heart Gallery since 2005.

318 young people who've been featured in the Heart Gallery found a permanent, caring adult since 2015.

More than 65,000 visits to the Heart Gallery website each year.

More than 30 venues/events have hosted the Colorado Heart Gallery traveling display since 2021.

Children and youth are on the Heart Gallery an average of 22-months.

The average age of youth featured on the Heart Gallery is 12-years-old, and they are predominantly male.

"It just really is a wonderful way for our kids to be highlighted then to really help families who are looking for children to come into their family," Edwards said.

It starts with a photo shoot. Professional photographers volunteer their time to create a safe space where the children's personalities can be captured on camera.

"I want to make it a memorable experience for them," said Chad Chisholm, a professional photographer who volunteers with the Colorado Heart Gallery.

"A lot of these youth in care don't have photos of themselves," Nava added.

"We were doing a photo shoot with a 17-year-old girl, and she was really upset because she wasn't going to get to take senior photos. I'm like, 'Great! Guess what we're going to do today,'" Chisholm remembered.

Youth and children living in foster care don't often experience this kind of single-focused attention. The final product not only brings them pride, but also sparks hope for a brighter future.

LINK: Wednesday's Child on CBS Colorado

You can find out how to host the Colorado Heart Gallery or ways to volunteer by calling Raise the Future at (303) 755-4756 or (800) 451-5246 or go to the Raise the Future website.