Colorado health officials concerned about the rise in RSV, flu cases across the state

RSV cases continue to spike in Colorado and across the country. On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the impact is really being felt in the community. 

According to CDPHE, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12, there have been 895 RSV hospitalizations in Colorado. That is compared to the 164 hospitalizations due to flu. Of those, 836 hospitalized are children and 59 are adults. 

RSV can cause mild symptoms similar to the common cold, including runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. RSV can be serious, especially for young children and newborns. 

"You can see really that the greatest burden for hospitalization for RSV is among our youngest children and you can see the hospitalization rate is highest in the 0-6-month-old population and decreases as we get into older age groups for children," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.   

Hospitalizations for the flu have also started to increase. 

"You can see a really rapid increase of positivity over the past couple of weeks for Influenza A, while Influenza B continues to be low," said Herlihy. 

First published on November 21, 2022 / 3:33 PM

