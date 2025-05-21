Colorado health officials say guests at Pueblo hotel may have been exposed to measles

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said recent guests of a hotel in Pueblo may have been exposed to measles.

Authorities said an out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case of measles stayed at a Holiday Inn Express in Pueblo while infectious. The traveler reportedly drove through Colorado and checked into the hotel Friday, May 9, at 10 p.m. They left the following day between 9:15 a.m. and noon.

The CDPHE was notified after the person tested positive in their home state. While investigating, it was discovered they stayed at the hotel in Colorado.

Measles Generic (Photo by CDC via Getty Images)

The department said anyone who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and avoid public gatherings and other high-risk settings. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a characteristic rash that starts on the face and spreads. They said people who are susceptible to measles and were exposed may develop symptoms through Saturday, May 31.

"If you were at this location during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone," said CDPHE. "If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures."