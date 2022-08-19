To debate or not to debate? Gubernatorial and senatorial candidates shy away from Colorado debate stages

Ahead of November's elections, the major party gubernatorial and senatorial candidates have only agreed to a small number of debates, while one candidate hasn't committed to any.

As of Friday, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl have only agreed to one major market TV debate; Oct. 13 on CBS News Colorado. In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet has not committed to any debates, while Republican challenger Joe O'Dea has agreed to two.

The election will take place on Nov. 8 and could play a huge role in reshaping state and national politics in Colorado and several other states. The lack of debates having been confirmed at this point is concerning to political analysts.

CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, center, talks Colorado politics with political analysts Mike Dino, left, and Dick Wadhams, right. CBS

"I think [Bennet] does [need to debate]. I think he's a good debater, he has a great command of the issues," said political analyst Mike Dino. "It's always a challenge when you're in a competitive campaign and the campaign staff's always wringing their hands: 'we don't want to give our opponent, who nobody knows, any more attention than they need.'"

"But Michael Bennet is really good up there. I don't see any reason he should shy away from it," Dino continued.

Political analyst Dick Wadhams agreed, saying candidates should debate "five or six times."

"Over the course of a campaign, [debates] are very instructive into where candidates stand on the positions, how they handle themselves under pressure and I do think over time, that the voters do end up getting a good view of both candidates," Wadhams said.