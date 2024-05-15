Colorado grants slash cost of Aurora summer preschool programs

The first year of universal preschool in Colorado is coming to a close and it has been a relief for many families. Now summer activities are on the brain, but they might not be in the budget. However, some Aurora programs just got more affordable.

The city of Aurora offers a continuous preschool program from August to May for children ages 3 to 5 years old. Tuition-based programs are available for 3-year-olds and UPK subsidized programs for 4-year-olds.

"We also offer summer programs for our preschoolers, three to six-year-olds, and then our older kids from six to 13," said Melisa Guggenmos, Senior Supervisor for Aurora Preschools. "UPK only covers the school year, so we have a lot of families looking for what to do with their children during the months of June and July."

The preschool program just received two grants: a Colorado GEER grant and an additional round of funding from the Colorado Childcare Stabilization grant. These grants will allow them to offer tuition discounts to families registering for summer 2024 camps. Published tuition prices for full day preschool camps will now cost 50% less. The grant also takes 75% off tuition for part day preschool camps.

"That means kids can come to a camp for as little as $5 or $6 for a couple of days, up to about $24 for a half day camp for a whole week. And approximately $110 for a full day week," said Guggenmos. "For our older kids who go to our youth camps, they will be receiving $97 off our week-long camps. We have $17 off our single day camps if they just want to try a camp."

Each week of their summer programs have a different theme, from STEM activities to world travel. The lower prices have been welcome news in homes where money's already tight.

"The phones are starting to ring off the hook," said Guggenmos. "We've talked to some of our current families who previously told us they weren't going to be putting their children in summer camp because of the cost. I think it's a huge relief."

Registration is now open.

Tuition discounts are being offered at all five of the city's preschool locations and will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. If children do not live in Aurora, their rate will be 25% higher than the discounted price.

Summer programs are being offered at:

- Beck Preschool

- Lowry Preschool

- Meadowood Preschool

- Summer Valley Preschool

- Village Green Preschool

Parents interested in registering their child can call Beck Preschool at 303-739-6878 or 303-326-8640. They may also call Village Green at 303-326-8640. For more information on programs visit auroragov.org.