Governor releases results of report on the state of recycling in Colorado

Colorado is good at recycling, but some parts of the state more than others. That was the conclusion of the State of Recycling and Composting Report released by the state Thursday.

When most people think of recycling they think of cardboard boxes or cans, but did you know you can also recycle building materials?

That's how Boulder became one of the state's largest recyclers. Their deconstruction ordinance has diverted over 105,000 tons of building materials from deconstructed buildings away from the landfill.

On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis, First Gentleman Marlon Reis and others toured Eco Cycle in Boulder and released the results of the report. It highlighted cities and towns that have increased their green impact by building programs and implementing policies that help them achieve that goal.

For example, Longmont implemented a universal recycling ordinance and Aspen adopted an organic waste ordinance, which requires restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops to divert the organics they produce away from landfills. And of course there is the aforementioned Boulder deconstruction ordinance.

"We need to design systems that make it easy for individuals and businesses to take that step," said Rachel Setzke from Eco Cycle.

The report also says that in communities that struggle to recycle and compost, their municipality or companies in their area may not offer ecofriendly programs or policies.

The state says they are working to provide that access chiefly through the upcoming Producer Responsibility Program, which will ensure that the largest companies will help pay for the recycling of the packaging they produce. The program is expected to expand recycling to 500,000 more households in Colorado.

"Which means Coloradans are going to start seeing it for free access to recycling in 2026," said Setzke.