Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to help lower gas prices

On Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order aimed at reducing gas prices for Coloradans.

AAA says gas and diesel prices across the U.S. are well above average prices from a year ago. In Colorado, the average price of regular gas is $4.19 per gallon, while diesel averages $6.22.

AAA

When announcing his recent executive order, Polis placed the blame for pain at the pump on the war with Iran, stating, "Americans are paying the price for Trump's war with Iran at the pump, and around the dinner table. The President's reckless war is directly increasing the cost of oil, which forces up gas prices on Coloradans trying to get where we need to go, farmers growing the food we eat, and drivers moving goods across the country. Today, I am taking Executive Action to help save Coloradans money at the pump. It is far past time for this war to end; the President must get us out of this war that Americans didn't want."

The order introduces three directives, including:

Allowing truckers to carry more fuel on state highways, as long as they comply with safety regulations, to reduce the cost of delivery.

Pausing enforcement of the prohibition on dyed diesel fuel on state highways until Dec. 31, 2026.

Requesting that the Environmental Protection Agency waive reformulated gas requirements during summer 2027 to increase the supply.

See the full executive order below.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Executive Order D 2026 020 Page of

President Trump also announced in a Truth Social post on Friday that his administration will take steps to reduce diesel costs. The president says that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone call to release millions of tons of diesel fuel over the next several months.

The Treasury Department also announced it will temporarily waive restrictions on the global sale of Russian diesel.

Russia has been under tight sanctions since it invaded Ukraine in 2022, and a bill signed by Trump in September introduced steep tariffs on five of Russia's largest oil and natural gas producers.