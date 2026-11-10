Colorado Governor-elect Phil Weiser says he's modeling his term of office after former Gov. Roy Romer

It can be challenging to get a sense of how an incoming leader will transition into their new role as governor. But, in Colorado's case, there's a clear role model for the state's newly elected top leader.

Former Gov. Roy Romer and Gov.-elect Phil Weiser, current Colorado Attorney General, held a fireside chat at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science Tuesday afternoon.

Former Gov. Roy Romer and Gov.-elect Phil Weiser speak together before Coloradans on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. Weiser says Romer is a key figure he plans to model during his time in office. CBS

Romer, who was recently made an honorary co-chair of Weiser's transition team, shared stories of his governorship and how he built bipartisan consensus, while Weiser asked questions.

The chat weaved through many topics, but the topic discussed the most was listening to the public.

Romer was famous for his "Dome on the Range" outreach efforts, where he would travel with his cabinet throughout the state, so officials could connect with a wider range of Coloradans.

"The most important thing I shared with Phil was listening," Romer said. "The key to governing well is to listen, listen, listen."

It resonates with Weiser too.

"I'm committed to showing up for Colorado," Weiser said.

"I'm here to listen to you to learn from what is on the people's minds, and, mostly, I'm here to deliver results, and Roy Romer is a model of what that looks like," Weiser continued. "We have made huge progress in Colorado when he was governor. We're at a time right now where we need to make huge progress. So I've got work to do. I'm ready to get to work."

The two also discussed bipartisanship and the importance of avoiding building a partisan bubble around the governor's office.

"What I have learned from him is, no matter what part of the truth you might be seeing, you need to get to know other people who see things differently," Weiser said.

"I'm proud to say one of my first picks from my cabinet is Cleave Simpson. He's a farmer. He's a Republican from the San Luis Valley," Weiser said. "He is going to help us search for truth by helping us understand more of what his community is seeing. That's how we build the best Colorado together."

Romer was a champion of public education, even serving as the superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District for six years. He spoke about the importance of raising the state's educational bar.

"We got to go back to where we actually have expectations at third grade reading, third grade math, and, if you don't meet them, we got to change the program so you do meet them," Romer said. "You don't just pass over it."

Again, it's a passion echoed by Weiser.

"Giving people access to more education that gets them a good job, helping people in third grade learn how to read, helping people build the skills they need," Weiser said. "We've got work to do. For me, that's part of my core agenda."

Colorado will see how closely he follows the Romer legacy soon. Weiser will be officially sworn in as governor Tuesday, Jan., 12.