Colorado Governor-elect Phil Weiser announces cabinet picks

Phil Weiser has chosen the people who will help him as he takes over for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in January.

Weiser, the Democratic candidate, was projected to win the race to become the state's next governor on Election Day, according to CBS News. He currently serves as the state's District Attorney and will assume his new office on January 12. Polis is term-limited after eight years in the state government's highest office.

Before he is sworn in, Weiser is laying out a plan for the transition. On Tuesday, he announced his cabinet picks who will advise him as governor and manage state executive agencies. Weiser says the appointees share his commitment to collaboration across the state and to building an inclusive administration that includes all viewpoints.

"Communities across Colorado face a range of challenges, and I'm committed to working with diverse leaders to solve our biggest problems," Weiser said. "My administration will represent all of Colorado – and I'm proud to announce my latest appointees, which demonstrates my commitment to building a collaborative administration that's inclusive of voices from across Colorado and the political spectrum. As governor, I will ensure that Coloradans from all walks of life have a seat at the table – because that's the only way we will be ready on day one to make state government work better and build a brighter future for all Coloradans."

Those appointees include:

Agriculture Commissioner

State Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson will serve as the state's Agriculture Commissioner. Coming from a farming and ranching background himself, Simpson will help advance agriculture in the state, promote a safe and high-quality food supply, protect customers and work to responsibly manage Colorado's environmental and natural resources.

Director of Rural Advancement

State Rep. Jeni Arndt previously served as the mayor of Fort Collins before she was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives. During her time there, she chaired the House committee on agriculture, natural resources and water policy.

Senior Director of Water Policy

Scott Steinbrecher, the current Deputy Attorney General for Natural Resources and Environment, will serve as the Senior Director of Water Policy. Weiser chose him because of his experience with Colorado water law, including serving as the AG's lead advisor on water policy and his work on interstate compact negotiations.

Director of the Governor's Office of State Planning and Budgeting

Dominick Moreno has served on the legislature's Joint Budget Committee and has chaired the committee twice. He was the youngest member of Commerce City's City Council in history. Moreno also served as the Colorado Senate Majority Leader before becoming Deputy Chief of Staff for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. He will take over as the Director of the Governor's Office of State Planning and Budgeting.

More information on Weiser's transition plan can be found online.