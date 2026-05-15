Colorado Gov. Jared Polis orders flags lowered for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty

On Friday, flags across Colorado will be at half-staff in honor of law enforcement officers and peace officers who have died in the line of duty.

May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, which honors local, state and federal law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice. It's observed during National Police Week with nationwide candlelight vigils, memorial services, parades, and more.

Many government agencies order flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of those officers.

On Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, as directed by President Donald Trump.

A proclamation by the president states, in part, "On this Peace Officers Memorial Day, we solemnly commemorate the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty across our Nation. Throughout Police Week, we honor the sacrifices of our law enforcement community and the families who stand beside them. United in gratitude, we recommit ourselves to supporting those who keep the peace in our neighborhoods, and we offer our heartfelt appreciation for the service they render to community and country. Their steady presence brings calm to our streets, their dedication preserves the order that allows our Nation to flourish, and their unwavering vigilance is the reason families across America can rest under the promise of a safer tomorrow."