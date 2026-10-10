Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announces District 32 representative after Manny Rutinel's resignation

On Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the person who will take former District 32 House Rep. Manny Rutinel's position.

Rutinel resigned from the Colorado House earlier this fall to focus on his congressional campaign. The Democrat is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans in one of the country's most closely watched congressional races. The two candidates for Colorado's 8th congressional district traded barbs during their first public debate on Wednesday.

If the vacancy committee doesn't certify a selection within 30 days, the governor must appoint a candidate to the position within the next five days. On Friday, Polis announced that Maria Gonzalez, the founder and CEO of Adelante Community Development, will take the seat Rutinel vacated and represent District 32 in Adams County.

"Today I am appointing Maria Gonzalez to the Colorado House of Representatives to represent House District 32. Maria is an important member of the Commerce City community and is known for her work supporting small businesses, connecting Coloradans to good jobs, and building strong community partnerships across Adams County. Maria's appointment ensures Commerce City and Adams County have full representation at the State Capitol should the legislature need to take any actions before the next General Assembly is sworn in next January. I thank Maria for stepping up and serving her community," said Governor Polis.

Polis says Gonzalez has advanced policies supporting small businesses, philanthropy and community organizations. She was named one of the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce's Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business in 2025 and received the Latinas First Foundation Unsung Heroine Award in 2026.

"I am honored by the opportunity to represent my community and thank Governor Polis for the opportunity to give back to House District 32. While this is a short-term appointment, I look forward to working hard on behalf of my constituents and the state of Colorado," said Maria Gonzalez.