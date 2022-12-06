Colorado Gives Day aims to change young lives

This is the day when Colorado proves just how generous it is - with the annual Colorado Gives Day. The day helps nonprofits around the state, with a goal to beat last year's donations of $55 million.

One of the nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day is the Crowley Foundation, which says this day helps keep programming and opportunities available for young Black men in our community.

For the past 13 years, the Crowley Foundation says they have worked to provide educational opportunities to youth in Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma.

The foundation uses academic instruction, college prep programming, and overall life skills in its instruction to help develop those they serve with a focus on young African American men.

The Crowley Foundation first participated in "Colorado gives day" in 2018. They say they did not raise that much money their first few years with Colorado Gives Day. That was until last year when they raised over $8,000.

This year their goal is to raise $20,000.

"Our goal is to raise $20,000 which will allow for more programs throughout the year," said the media director of the Crowley Foundation Jayana Crowley

Crowley says they count on Colorado Gives Day to keep their programming alive.

"While it was great for us to raise that much money, it definitely doesn't allow sustainability. Eight thousand dollars may put on one workshop, but we have several workshops throughout the year. So, while Colorado gives day is extremely helpful, it's not all we need in order to keep going which is why we continue to continue to grow."

