Northern Colorado girl becomes 37th child in U.S. history to undergo double heart and liver transplant

An 11-year-old girl in Northern Colorado successfully became the 37th child in United States history to undergo a liver and heart transplant at one time.

Gracie Greenlaw of Fort Collins is now home and thriving after receiving the gift of organ donations in 2025.

"I was born with (hypoplastic left heart syndrome), where one part of my heart works but another part of my heart doesn't work," Gracie told CBS News Colorado.

Gracie has been battling the symptoms of HLHS since birth, undergoing multiple open-heart surgeries during her young life.

"At first it is overwhelming, and you try and stay positive for your kid," Andy Greenlaw, Gracie's father, said.

Gracie Greenlaw, second from right, is surrounded by her family at their Fort Collins home after the 11-year-old underwent a double heart and liver transplant. CBS

Gracie's care team at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora knew pretty early on that one day she would need a heart and liver transplant. The team completed a surgery known as the "Fontan procedure," which helped Gracie's heart, which she had since birth. However, they knew the procedure came with side effects, including potentially jeopardizing the health of her liver.

"We knew she would not survive if she only had a heart transplant," said Dania Brigham, transplant hepatologist at Children's.

Gracie lived at Children's Hospital Colorado for nearly six months. She was eventually placed on the donor wait list. And, with a stroke of luck, she learned she had a match less than one month after getting on the list.

"I think you get the phone call and a range of emotions. Nervous, scared. I think you are excited," Andy said.

Gracie's donor had to be of the same blood type, and the heart and liver both needed to come from the same person in order to assure success long-term.

"I was like, 'well this is happening,'" Gracie recalled. "I was excited, but also nervous."

Gracie courageously went into the surgery, which took many hours to complete.

However, it was possible at Children's Hospital Colorado courtesy of a large team of medical workers who had been preparing for such a procedure's possibility long before Gracie became their patient.

"We had been preparing for this for quite some time," Brigham said.

Dania Brigham, transplant hepatologist at Children's Hospital Colorado, describes how rare the double organ transplant was that the hospital staff recently did on 11-year-old Gracie Greenlaw. CBS

More than 100 medical staff joined Brigham in Gracie's care. For years prior, the team had been planning out how they would handle a double transplant in a pediatric patient if they needed to.

When Gracie arrived at the hospital and was later matched with a donor, the team was already prepared for the marathon procedure.

"This was our first ever combined heart-liver transplant that we performed here at Children's Hospital Colorado," Brigham said. "This was so much effort on so many team members."

To further assure success, the team doubled down on the number of specialists who were in the room for the surgery.

The heart was the first organ to be transplanted.

While that procedure was being done, the donor's liver was secured in a machine in the same operating room. The machine pumped blood through the liver to simulate life while it awaited the transplant.

Eventually, both organs were successfully transplanted, and Gracie was returned to her room for recovery.

"She (at the time was) one of 37 patients who has ever needed a combined heart-liver transplant, ever, in pediatrics. It is very rare," Brigham said.

Since Gracie's transplant, that number has increased to 39 with two other surgeries outside of Colorado.

Gracie and her family spoke highly of their time and experience with Children's Hospital Colorado. Gracie recalled the nursing staff bringing her Chick-fil-A to her room at times to help her feel like she was experiencing life away from the hospital as well.

The care team and the Greenlaws also shared their abundance of gratitude for the donor and the donor's family, who helped give her a promise for tomorrow.

"She would not have survived without this gift," Brigham said.

"It's the ultimate sacrifice. I am thankful for the family who chose to give their kids' organs up for her," Andy said.

Gracie's mother, Whitney, said she couldn't imagine the tragic loss the donor's family experienced. However, she hoped they found peace in knowing their child helped save Gracie's life.

"In their hardest moments, they made the decision to help other people," Whitney said with tears in her eyes. "We are so grateful that they helped us."

Brigham said she hoped Gracie's story would encourage the public to consider signing up to be an organ donor.

In the meantime, Gracie has since checked out of Children's Hospital Colorado and has returned to Fort Collins to regain her life as an otherwise normal child.

Staff at Children's Hospital Colorado celebrate the discharge of 11-year-old Gracie Greenlaw, center, after she successfully underwent a heart and liver transplant at the same time. Children's Hospital Colorado

"I'm roller skating. I play dodgeball. After school, I have sleepovers. I'm just being a normal kid now," Gracie said.

Gracie said she is able to keep up with other kids while playing in gym class or at recess, and that she is excited to be able to once again hang out with her friends in person, as before she was having to stay in contact with them online from her hospital bed.

Gracie had a word of advice to other families in similar situations.

"Keep going," Gracie said. "Don't ever give up."