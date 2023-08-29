Colorado full moon will be blue and super on Wednesday

A rare, super celestial treat is on the way Wednesday night! Star and moon gazers will be able to experience a "Super Blue Full Moon".

Clouds near the Sturgeon Super Moon seen on Aug. 2, 2023 in Turin, Italy. This is the first of two super moons in the month of August, with the end of the month seeing a rare super blue moon. Stefano Guidi/ / Getty Images

Wednesday night's lunar event will be the second full moon in the month of August this year. Back on the first of the month we had a Full Sturgeon moon. That makes the Wednesday night moon a "Blue Moon" or the second full moon in one calendar month. It has nothing to do with the color of the moon itself. The second full moon in one month is a blue moon. It doesn't happen a lot, hence the saying: "once in a blue moon".

Credit: CBS4

In addition, our midweek moon will be a "Super Moon"! That means the moon will be closer in its orbit around the earth. This is know as perigee and can appear up to 8 percent larger.

(credit: Eve Klein

Skies over Colorado should clear to partly cloudy. There is a small chance for a few clouds with spotty thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. That should not be enough to hinder looking at the lunar special.

The Strawberry Moon is seen behind Nossa Senhora da Saude Church in Sao Paulo, Brazil on the night of June 24th, 2021. Amauri Nehn/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The next time Colorado will see a Super Blue Full Moon will be in January 2037,