Watch CBS News
Local News

Temperatures across Colorado's Front Range remain cool on Sunday ahead of workweek warmup

By Dayle Cedars

/ CBS Colorado

Get outside and enjoy the Colorado weather on Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal for the Front Range before Mother Nature cranks up the heat for the workweek.  

fr-today-highs.png
CBS

A ridge of high pressure has temperatures climbing near triple-digit heat starting Tuesday. It's not until next Saturday that temperatures cool to the upper 80s and low 90s.

5-day-temp-trend.png
CBS

There is just enough instability in the atmosphere that the eastern plains could see some severe storms. The metro area and mountains, however, will likely remain dry.

spc-day-1.png
CBS

While we need rain showers for the drought, it looks like we are going to have to wait a bit for relief. 

Dayle Cedars

Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue