Temperatures across Colorado's Front Range remain cool on Sunday ahead of workweek warmup

Get outside and enjoy the Colorado weather on Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal for the Front Range before Mother Nature cranks up the heat for the workweek.

A ridge of high pressure has temperatures climbing near triple-digit heat starting Tuesday. It's not until next Saturday that temperatures cool to the upper 80s and low 90s.

There is just enough instability in the atmosphere that the eastern plains could see some severe storms. The metro area and mountains, however, will likely remain dry.

While we need rain showers for the drought, it looks like we are going to have to wait a bit for relief.