Colorado nonprofit restaurant serves free Sunday meals to thousands as "need continues to grow"

A nonprofit in Castle Rock supporting thousands of people in need is seeking some support of its own.

Sunday Salmon opened in January 2025, offering free meals on Sunday nights. The restaurant served nearly 20,000 meals in its first year. In 2026, it's on track to double that.

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As Sunday Salmon expands service, the founder says they are struggling to meet the growing need.

"I love feeding people, and I had a vision one day to simply extend the table," said Mary Grothe, Sunday Salmon founder.

What started as a free weekly meal is now a food source for many in Castle Rock.

"We're seeing the need increase. We've been breaking records consistently on Sunday nights. A couple of times now we've had to bust out the folding table and chairs to make room for people who are walking in," Grothe said. "Right now, we're doing about 1,000 meals a week between all of our programs."

In the last year and a half, nonprofit Sunday Salmon has expanded to include a mobile food trailer, daily meals for some local schools and a weekly meal delivery program, Wednesdays Wheels.

"When I realized that we were the food source for so many diners here in Castle Rock, I realized a bridge midweek meal would make a huge difference," Grothe said. "We have a lot of neighbors who have physical disabilities and transportation barriers, and they cannot get out here on Sundays."

Since May, more than 200 meals are delivered each Wednesday, arriving via the "Salmini" (Grothe's Mini Cooper) to low-income apartments, housing for seniors and disabled adults and individuals.

"You can see we all stand in line," said Wanda Zuehlke, a meal recipient in senior housing. "It's tasty. It's good food, all healthy."

"Mary makes the best food ever. She's adorable. I love her," said Buddy, a meal recipient at the Wellspring Community's Unity on Wolfensberger housing.

The Wednesday deliveries have a waitlist of over 150 seniors and veterans.

"The need continues to grow," Grothe said.

Grothe says changes to SNAP and Medicaid benefits, a difficult job market and rising costs are driving more people to her Sunday table, and less of them can afford to pitch in.

"We used to have about 50% of our diners donating. Now, it's less than 10%. This past Sunday night, I don't even think it was 1% of our diners donating," Grothe said.

But the nonprofit is feeling those pressures too.

"It's hard for us to keep up with the growing demand. Our food costs have increased by at least 20%," Grothe said.

Grothe says she's absorbing those costs to keep providing meals to a community that now relies on her.

"My paycheck gets deposited directly into the Sunday Salmon bank account, and it's my commitment to not have an interruption in service to the best of my ability," Grothe said. "I never understood how much of a lifeline we would be. People think Castle Rock is just full of affluent people. The need here is so hidden."

Grothe recommends a reservation for Sunday dinners. You can make one on the Sunday Salmon website. That's also where you can inquire about getting added to the Wednesday meal waitlist, or sign up to donate or volunteer.