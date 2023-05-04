Five suspects in custody for fentanyl distribution operation in Larimer County

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that five suspects were taken into custody for their alleged connection with a fentanyl distribution operation.

According to authorities, on April 27 the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force issued warrants at three different locations in Loveland with the assistance of the Loveland Police SWAT team, Loveland Police Street Crimes Unit, Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response Team, and Larimer County Sheriff's Office Criminal Impact Unit.

Authorities say the investigation began in June 2022 as an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Larimer County.

The investigation and the search warrants led to the seizure of distribution amounts of fentanyl, including illicit narcotics accessible by children, a stolen firearm, along with other evidence.

The suspects face the following charges:

Ryan Rios (DOB 02/29/80) of Loveland

Weld County Felony Warrant Rios was issued a $750 cash bond by the Larimer County Court, in addition to a $50,000 cash/property/surety bond issued by Weld County.

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (DF2)

Delia Cruz Dominguez (DOB 04/17/84) of Loveland

Child abuse - 2 counts (M1)

Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl (DM1)

Cruz Dominguez was issued a $1,250 Personal Recognizance bond by the Larimer County Court and released from the Larimer County Jail on April 28

Rayna Venegas (DOB 05/18/98) of Fort Collins

Outstanding Parole Warrant

Venegas' parole hold was removed and she was released on April 28

Blake Davis (DOB 09/08/87) of Loveland

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (DF2)

Davis was issued a $400 cash bond and released on April 28

Alysha Edwards (DOB 02/07/93) of Loveland

Larimer County Felony Warrant - Probation Revocation

Edwards was issued a $200 cash bond and released on April 29