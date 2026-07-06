Colorado firefighters respond to semi rollover in Adams County

South Adams County Fire crews responded to a semi rollover on Monday morning. The rollover happened just after 8 a.m. at 96th near the Sand Creek Trail, between Buckley and Landmark.

A semi rollover at 96th near Sand Creek Trail. South Adams Fire

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the accident cleanup and investigation. There appeared to be a hazardous waste situation due to an image that showed a hazmat truck at the scene, possibly fuel that appeared on the ground under the rolled semi.

A hazardous materials truck responded to a semi rollover investigated by South Adams Fire on Monday morning. South Adams Fire

What happened leading up to the rollover is being investigated.