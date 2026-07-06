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Colorado firefighters respond to semi rollover in Adams County

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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South Adams County Fire crews responded to a semi rollover on Monday morning. The rollover happened just after 8 a.m. at 96th near the Sand Creek Trail, between Buckley and Landmark.

s-adams-sand-creek-rollover-1-south-adams-fire.jpg
A semi rollover at 96th near Sand Creek Trail. South Adams Fire

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the accident cleanup and investigation. There appeared to be a hazardous waste situation due to an image that showed a hazmat truck at the scene, possibly fuel that appeared on the ground under the rolled semi. 

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A hazardous materials truck responded to a semi rollover investigated by South Adams Fire on Monday morning.  South Adams Fire

What happened leading up to the rollover is being investigated. 

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