Colorado firefighters respond to semi rollover in Adams County
South Adams County Fire crews responded to a semi rollover on Monday morning. The rollover happened just after 8 a.m. at 96th near the Sand Creek Trail, between Buckley and Landmark.
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the accident cleanup and investigation. There appeared to be a hazardous waste situation due to an image that showed a hazmat truck at the scene, possibly fuel that appeared on the ground under the rolled semi.
What happened leading up to the rollover is being investigated.