Colorado firefighters rush to put out grass fire burning near Franktown early Wednesday morning

Firefighters rushed to put out a grass fire burning near Franktown early Wednesday morning. According to fire investigators, several homes were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" during the fire.

Firefighters rushed to put out a fire near Kelty Road and Highway 86 early Wednesday morning. Franktown Fire

Crews were called to the fire burning in a large pile of wood and ash. The incident was considered under control quickly and crews said they ensured the pile was completely cooled before they left.

Fire investigators said that Colorado is experiencing extremely dry conditions and that any spark can cause a fire. Franktown fire was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Castle Rock Fire And Rescue.

What caused the fire is being investigated.