Colorado firefighters extinguish brush fire burning near homes in Aurora

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue and Aurora rushed to extinguish a brush fire that was burning in open space near homes on Wednesday. According to fire investigators, crews were called to the Bowstring Fire burning in open space between 13718 Travois Trail and 8569 S. Quatar Street about 10:30 a.m.

South Metro Fire Rescue extinguished a brush fire burning in the open space between 13718 Travois Trail and 8569 S. Quatar Street. South Metro Fire Rescue

When crews arrived, they were able to quickly get the blaze under control. Crews continued mop-up operations as the fire was burning near homes in the neighborhood.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Firefighters rushed to the Bowstring Fire burning in open space in Aurora. South Metro Fire Rescue

There were no reports of injuries.