Colorado firefighters demonstrate how mitigation will protect home during wildfires

Colorado's ongoing drought conditions have increased the wildfire risk across the state, according to fire officials.

In an effort to prevent more homes from catching fire, West Metro Fire Rescue conducted a demonstration on the importance of fire mitigation to protect homes and property. For a side-by-side comparison, firefighters ignited the property of a home that had undergone mitigation, compared to the property of another home that had not undergone mitigation efforts, at the same time.

West Metro Fire Rescue conducted a demonstration on the importance of mitigating your home. CBS

For the home that had undergone mitigation, it remained nearly untouched by flames, although the yard suffered some damage. As for the home that remained untouched, it caught fire in less than two minutes. On the property, part of the fence had burned, along with the front yard, and the home suffered burn damage.

"Fires are burning faster, harder, and more intensely," Mike Morgan, Director of Colorado Fire Prevention and Control. "This was not even happening 15 years ago. It is destroying communities."

West Metro Fire Rescue conducted a demonstration on the importance of mitigation. CBS

The recommended tips to mitigate your property and home include:

Remove all wood mulch, flammable shrubs, and dead plants within 5 feet of your home's exterior walls and decks

Cut tree limbs so the lowest branches are 6 to 10 feet off the ground, and keep branches at least 10 feet away from your chimney

Keep your grass mowed short (under 4 inches) and well-watered to reduce how fast a ground fire can spread

Move firewood piles and propane tanks at least 30 feet away from your house and uphill if possible

Install multi-paned tempered glass windows and replace wooden fences or gates attached to the house with metal alternatives

Firefighters say you never know when a wildfire will spark, so now is the perfect time to mitigate your home. You should never wait.