Colorado firefighters continue efforts to contain wildfire near Colowyo Mine

Colorado firefighters continued working through the night to contain a brush fire that broke out in Moffat County on Friday afternoon.

The Colowyo Wildland Fire, named for the Colowyo Mine which lies approximately a mile east of the fire, was first reported around 2:32 p.m. yesterday. Firefighters have been battling high winds and hot temperatures while they work to bring the wildfire under control. As of 8 p.m. Friday night, the fire had grown to approximately 500 acres in size and was 60% contained.

Colowyo wildfire Moffat County Sheriff's Office

In an update Saturday morning, the Moffat County Sheriff's Office said that fire suppression efforts are still underway. Numerous fire agencies have responded to assist since yesterday, and crews remain in the area.

Authorities said that Highway 13 and Moffat County Road 17 remain open, but that could change depending on wind and fire conditions. They asked drivers to refer to COTrip for any road closures and conditions before traveling.

High winds may cause decreased visibility, they warned, and they expect to see high levels of smoke, dust and fire debris in the air.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, officials have not yet released new information on the size of the fire or how much of it is contained.