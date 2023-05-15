Colorado firefighters travel to Canada to help with battle against wildfires

Colorado firefighters travel to Canada to help with battle against wildfires

A team of firefighters from Colorado have traveled to western Canada and are helping fight some of the nearly 90 wildfires that are burning in Alberta. They're part of a team of 200 wildland firefighters from six different states who have been sent across the border to help in the battle.

CBS

More than 19,000 people were under evacuation orders on Monday due to the fires. A total of 24 of the fires were classified as being out of control.

Officials say unrelenting heat and powerful winds have made the fight difficult so far, and unfavorable weather conditions are expected to continue.

Earlier this month Alberta Premier Danielle Smith declared a state of emergency due to the blazes. Some of the fires have destroyed homes.