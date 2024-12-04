Colorado father receives free hearing aids after struggling with hearing loss

A father in Colorado has received an early holiday gift that will help him better hear and talk with his children. Keith Schreiber has suffered profound hearing loss at the age of 37.

HearingLife's Campaign for Better Hearing helped a Colorado father hear clearly for the first time in years. CBS

The hearing loss has impacted his ability to hear and speak with his children, partner and friends. After years of suffering from an auditory disability, he was able to get free hearing aids through HearingLife's Campaign for Better Hearing.

Schreiber was able to hear clearly for the first time in years after he was fitted for the hearing aids.

Keith Schreiber CBS

"Getting something like this is... it's moving. I didn't know anything like that was out here," said Schreiber.

According to the World Health Organization, one in four people are projected to have hearing issues by the year 2050.