Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado father receives free hearing aids after struggling with hearing loss

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado father struggling with hearing loss gets hearing aids
Colorado father struggling with hearing loss gets hearing aids 00:43

A father in Colorado has received an early holiday gift that will help him better hear and talk with his children. Keith Schreiber has suffered profound hearing loss at the age of 37.

free-hearing-aids-5vo-frame-29.jpg
HearingLife's Campaign for Better Hearing helped a Colorado father hear clearly for the first time in years.  CBS

The hearing loss has impacted his ability to hear and speak with his children, partner and friends. After years of suffering from an auditory disability, he was able to get free hearing aids through HearingLife's Campaign for Better Hearing. 

Schreiber was able to hear clearly for the first time in years after he was fitted for the hearing aids. 

free-hearing-aids-5vo-frame-565.jpg
Keith Schreiber  CBS

"Getting something like this is... it's moving. I didn't know anything like that was out here," said Schreiber. 

According to the World Health Organization, one in four people are projected to have hearing issues by the year 2050.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.