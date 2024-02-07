Colorado family speaks out after son dies in weekend shooting, shares message against youth gun violence

The family of a 17-year-old boy is speaking out after he became the victim of a deadly shooting in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

It was the third shooting in as many months in the community.

"He was a very loving young man. Extremely loving," said Jen.

Jen describes her son, 17-year-old Giovanni, as a respectful young man who lived life to the fullest.

"Every time he got up, the first thing he would do is say, 'good morning milo mama,'" she said. "He had no enemies. He had just nothing but friends."

Giovanni also had a passion for playing all kinds of sports.

"He learned to snowboard since he was five, he then got into the BMX," said Jen. "Lately he was into playing the guitar, so he was playing the guitar with his friends.

CBS News Colorado sat down with Jen, who chose to keep her identity hidden for her family's safety, as they continue to process the tragedy of losing their son to what they believe was gang-related violence.

"We are devastated. I mean, I never in a million times would've thought of losing my son," said Jen. "My son went to a party to have fun, and to be with friends. Not to get killed."

Jen says she was in California visiting family when Giovanni attended a birthday party in the Green Valley Ranch Neighborhood.

Denver Police say just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, a shooting took place in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court.

"The investigators don't know much. They just know that some uninvited guests came into the house and they didn't like someone there and then my son just happened to be there," said Jen.

Denver police say a confrontation escalated to gunfire. Giovanni got caught in the chaos, despite not being involved in the confrontation. A 26-year-old male also died in the shooting.

"He was a good friend, he was a great son, a great cousin, a great nephew, a great grandkid," said Jen.

Gio and his mother also worked hard to give back to the community. It is through Jen's role working at the Village Exchange Center, a nonprofit in Aurora, that Giovanni also became involved. He recently joined the organization's Youth Natural Leaders program.

"I want to think that, knowing Giovanni, he died for a bigger purpose," said Jen.

The Village Exchange Center is now crowdfunding to help Gio's family get back on their feet during this difficult time.

"It feels very nice to know that you have people that care for you and that everyone knew what a great person Giovanni was," said Jen.

While the community rallies around Jen and her family, she also pleads for other families to help be the change in stopping gun violence among young people.

"What type of children am I raising what are the values that I'm giving my children," she said. "If there's any youth watching this, for them to ask themselves, 'Do I want my parents going through this'."

It is a loss they may face, but she hopes it is for the benefit of saving other young people from Gio's fate.

"I want to thank him for the beautiful 17 years he gave us," said Jen, "All that love he's spread around our hearts and our house."

Those wishing to help the family can contact the Village Exchange Center can contact them for more information on their crowdfunding efforts.

Right now, Denver Police are still investigating the circumstances of this shooting and no arrests have been made.