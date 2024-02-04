Watch CBS News
Six shot, two fatally, in Colorado home

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Two people died early Sunday morning after a shooting at a house in northeast Denver. 

Denver Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block of Orleans Court in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood after a call came into 9-1-1 dispatch at 1:23 a.m.

Six people were found injured at the scene. Two shooting victims made their own way to local hospitals, the other four were taken by ambulances.  

A DPD spokesperson told CBS News Colorado that an adult male and a juvenile male are the deceased. Whether these two deceased were among the ambulance transports is not available at this time.

DPD investigators are still working to develop suspect information. But the department spokesman, Sean Towles, described the incident as "not random."

The conditions of the four survivors was also no available. 

First published on February 4, 2024 / 10:35 AM MST

